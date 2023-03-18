Tata Steel approves conversion of 31,68 partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up shares

-
-
The partly paid-up shares were of face value Rs10 each (Rs 2.504 paid-up) on which the first and final call money of Rs 461 per share (comprising face value of Rs 7.496 per share and securities premium of Rs 453.504 per share) has been received.
