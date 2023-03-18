JUST IN
Tata Steel approves conversion of 31,68 partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up shares

Tata Steel has approved the conversion of 31,658 partly paid-up equity shares into fully paid-up shares of the Company.

The partly paid-up shares were of face value Rs10 each (Rs 2.504 paid-up) on which the first and final call money of Rs 461 per share (comprising face value of Rs 7.496 per share and securities premium of Rs 453.504 per share) has been received.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 11:31 IST

