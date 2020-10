Board of IFB Industries appoints directors

With immediate effect

The Board of IFB Industries at its meeting held on 30 October 2020 has appointed the following directors with immediate effect-

Partha Sen as an Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director & CEO - Engineering Division

Rajshankar Ray as an Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director & CEO - Home Appliance Division

Amar Singh Negi as an Additional Director in the capacity of Executive Director - Service Business Head

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)