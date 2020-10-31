Edelweiss Financial Services appoints CFO

-
With effect from 01 November 2020Edelweiss Financial Services announced that Sarju Simaria, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 01 November 2020.
He has been a part of the group for more than a decade and has been the CFO of the Life insurance business before his current role. S Ranganathan, who has been the CFO of the Company for close to a decade, will now take on a new role within the Group.
