Outcome of board meeting of Solara Active Pharma Sciences

Held on 30 October 2020

The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at its meeting held on 30 October 2020 has approved the following:

Change in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

S. Hariharan, Executive Director - Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company is resigning from the post of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from 30 October 2020 and he will continue in the post of Executive Director - Finance of the Company.

Appointment of Subash Anand as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 30 October 2020. He is also appointed as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Resignation of B. Sreenivasa Reddy as Chief Operating Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), with effect from 30 October 2020.

Appointment of Rajesh Salwan as Chief Operating Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from 30 October 2020.

The Board also approved the allotment of 86,500 equity shares against the Solara Employee Stock Option Plan 2018. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 35,82,32,670 consisting of 3,58,23,267 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 35,90,97,670 consisting of 3,59,09,767 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)