Board of IIFL Securities approves buyback of shares up to Rs 90 cr

At meeting held on 20 November 2020The Board of IIFL Securities at its meeting held on 20 November 2020 has approved buyback of company's shares at a price not exceeding Rs 54 per share for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 90 crore.
The indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back at the maximum buyback Size and the maximum buyback price would be 1,66,66,666 equity shares, comprising approximately 5.21 % of the paid-up equity share capital of the company as of 31 March 2020.
