Govt. notifies separation of Power Grid and function of Central Transmission Utility

Ministry of Power, vide Gazette Notification dt. 9 March 2021 notified 'Central Transmission Utility of India' (CTUIL), a Government Company and wholly owned Subsidiary of POWERGRID, as the 'Central Transmission Utility' (CTU) to undertake and discharge all functions of CTU pursuant to the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 or any regulations or directions of the Central Commission or Authority or any other directions or functions prescribed by the Central Government in that regard.

POWERGRID shall continue to be a deemed Transmission Licensee under the Act and discharge functions incidental and connected therewith and would also undertake functions as directed by the Central Government or Authority in that regard. This Gazette Notification shall be effective from 1 April 2021.

