Power Grid commences commercial operation of HVDC system

For schemes - Raigarh-Pugalur and Pugalur-Trichur

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that assets under "HVDC Bipole link between Western Region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and Southern Region (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu) - North Trichur, (Kerala)" have been put under Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 9 March, 2021:

Scheme # 1: Raigarh-Pugalur 6000MW HVDC System

800KV 1500 MW (Pole-II) HVDC terminal each at Raigarh (HVDC Station) & Pugalur (HVDC Station).

Scheme # 3: Pugalur - Trichur 2000MW VSC based HVDC system

320kV VSC based 2000 MW Pugalur(HVDC) - North Trichur HVDC(Kerala) HVDC link (Part of this link, in Kerala portion, is implemented as underground cable) along with 320kV 1000 MW (Mono Pole-II) HVDC terminal each at Pugalur (HVDC Station) & North Trichur (HVDC Station);



LILO of North Trichur-Cochin 400KV (Quad) D/c line at North Trichur HVDC station along with associated bays & equipment's (GIS) at North Trichur HVDC station;2 X 315 MVA 400/220/33kV 3 Ph Auto Transformers along with its associated bays & equipment's (GIS) at North Trichur HVDC station; and2No.s additional 220KV line bays(GIS) at North Trichur HVDC for implementation of 220KV feeder of kerala.

