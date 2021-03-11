Prestige Estates Projects completes phase 1 of deal with Blackstone Group

Prestige Estates Projects announced that it has completed phase 1 of proposed transaction with Blackstone Group.
The enterprise value forming part of phase 1 is approximately Rs 7467 crore out of the total enterprise value of approximately Rs 9160 crore as mentioned in the Initial Disclosure.
The overall transaction (Phase1&2) include - i. 100% stake sale in six completed office projects (include a hotel) and 50% stake sale in four under construction projects. ii. 85% stake sale in nine Shopping malls Phase 1 of the transaction includes sale of twelve assets/undertakings comprising of completed retail, office and hotel assets.
Phase 2 of the transaction is expected to get completed by the end of Next Quarter.
