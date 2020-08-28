Honda India Power Products announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 September 2020

The Board of Honda India Power Products has approved appointment Masaaki Morita (DIN 08745418) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) of the Company with effect from the start of working hours on 01 September 2020. Hiroyoshi Sugimizu (DIN: 06848213) will be returning to Japan for taking up some other assignment there. Accordingly, Board of Directors, vide resolution dated 27 August 2020 has approved the change in the designation of Hiroyoshi Sugimizu from Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Director, with effect from 30 August 2020. Hiroyoshi Sugimizu has however, tendered his resignation from the position of Whole Time Director from the close of working hours of 31 August 2020 in view of his re-location to Japan.

