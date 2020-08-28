Carborundum Universal allots 28,682 equity shares under ESOS

Carborundum Universal has allotted 28,682 shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2007 on 28th August 2020.

With this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 189,440,878 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 189,440,878 /-

