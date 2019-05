Mishtann Foods reports 110% increase in FY2019 PAT at Rs 11.8 crore

On 08 May 2019

(MFL), one of the leading agro-product companies with primary focus on Basmati rice, announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended on March 31, 2019. The Board of Directors recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.002/- per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each, which is subject to approval by shareholders of the Company. For Q4 FY2019, reported total revenue of Rs123.66 crore, as against total revenue of Rs 134.2 crore reported in Q4 of FY2018 and Rs119.6 crore reported in Q3 FY2019. The company's net profit for Q4 FY2019 at Rs 3.4 crore was up by 192% y-o-y and was up 16% q-o-q.

