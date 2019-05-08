Trigyn Technologies gets UNAIDS contract

On 07 May 2019Trigyn Technologies announced that UNAIDS has signed a non-exclusive Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with its wholly owned subsidiary, Trigyn Technologies Inc., for providing Open source IT services such as Drupal/PHP and Django/Python. This LTA will be for two years (May 2021). Under this LTA, Trigyn Technologies Inc. will provide onsite as well as offsite technical and function resources under fixed Price contracts as well as time and material (T&M) contracts. Trigyn Technologies, established in 1986, is a public multi-national Information Technology firm with 1,500 resources deployed in 25 countries across Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa. It has an established client base of major fortune 500 companies in diverse industries, intergovernmental organizations, and US State Governments. Trigyn's service offerings include a rich history of implementing fully operational unified command & control centers, smart solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), smart utilities, security, surveillance and more.The company maintains industry partnerships with Microsoft, IBM, SAP, EMC, TIBCO and other industry leaders.
