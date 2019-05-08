Natco's marketing partner Alvogen receives FDA approval for Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets

-
On 08 May 2019Natco Pharma announced that the company's marketing partner Alvogen has received the final approval of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets USP, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg. Nitroglycerin sublingual tablets are used to treat episodes of angina (chest pain) in people who have coronary artery disease (narrowing of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart). Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Ltd markets this drug under its brand Nitrostat Sublingual Tablets in the same strengths mentioned above.
