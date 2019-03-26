JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Kalpataru Power gains after acquiring stake in Swedish EPC company
Business Standard

Board of Indo Cotspin appoints directors

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 25 March 2019

The Board of Indo Cotspin at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Shally Aggarwal as an Additional Director & as a Woman Independent Director and Shubham Singla as an Additional Director & as Independent Director with effect from 25 March 2019

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements