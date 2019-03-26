Board of Indo Cotspin appoints directors

-
-
At meeting held on 25 March 2019The Board of Indo Cotspin at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Shally Aggarwal as an Additional Director & as a Woman Independent Director and Shubham Singla as an Additional Director & as Independent Director with effect from 25 March 2019
