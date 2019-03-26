JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of Jet Airways (India)
Board of Bhageria Industries approves change in directorate

On 25 March 2019

The Board of Bhageria Industries on 25 March 2019 approved the appointment of Mukund Manohar Chitale (DIN: 00101004) as an Independent Director (Additional Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company. The board took on record Resignation of Dr. Shyam Agrawal from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. 22 March 2019.

