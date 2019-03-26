Board of Bhageria Industries approves change in directorate

-
On 25 March 2019The Board of Bhageria Industries on 25 March 2019 approved the appointment of Mukund Manohar Chitale (DIN: 00101004) as an Independent Director (Additional Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company. The board took on record Resignation of Dr. Shyam Agrawal from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. 22 March 2019.
