Business Standard

HCL Technologies launches ADvantage Experience Platform

Capital Market 

HCL Technologies announced the launch of the HCL ADvantage Experience.

This platform works with Adobe Experience Cloud to enable companies to create, personalize, and measure the customer experience through various touchpoints in a customer's journey. The HCL ADvantage Experience provides marketers with digital stores and libraries for quick launches, as well as the ability to integrate data from disparate legacy marketing systems.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 14:00 IST

