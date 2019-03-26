Mayur Uniquoters acquires 68% in Futura Textiles Inc.

-
Mayur Uniquoters announced that Mayur Uniquoters Corp, USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company has invested in the Futura Textiles Inc, by way purchase of 4,50,000 shares equivalent to 68.18% paid up capital of the Futura Textile Inc.
Post Completion of this purchase of shares, Futura Textile Inc will become Step Down Subsidiary of Mayur Uniquoters.
