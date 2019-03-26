Mayur Uniquoters acquires 68% in Futura Textiles Inc.

JUST IN
Mayur Uniquoters announced that Mayur Uniquoters Corp, USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company has invested in the Futura Textiles Inc, by way purchase of 4,50,000 shares equivalent to 68.18% paid up capital of the Futura Textile Inc.

Post Completion of this purchase of shares, Futura Textile Inc will become Step Down Subsidiary of Mayur Uniquoters.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 14:11 IST

