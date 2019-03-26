Mayur Uniquoters acquires 68% in Futura Textiles Inc.

Mayur Uniquoters announced that Mayur Uniquoters Corp, USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company has invested in the Textiles Inc, by way purchase of 4,50,000 shares equivalent to 68.18% paid up capital of the Textile Inc.

Post Completion of this purchase of shares, Textile Inc will become Step Down Subsidiary of Mayur Uniquoters.

