Board of Inox Green Energy Services to consider matters related to NCDs

On 06 January 2023A meeting of the Board of Directors of Inox Green Energy Services is scheduled to be held on 6 January 2023, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal regarding a) modification of the scheduled redemption and interest payment dates of 9.50% 1950 Secured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company (NCDs); and b) introduction of prepayment or early redemption option for the NCDs and other related matters to enable premature full redemption of the NCDs aggregating Rs. 80 crore.
