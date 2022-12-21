Board of Inox Green Energy Services to consider matters related to NCDs

On 06 January 2023

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Inox Green Energy Services is scheduled to be held on 6 January 2023, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal regarding a) modification of the scheduled redemption and interest payment dates of 9.50% 1950 Secured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company (NCDs); and b) introduction of prepayment or early redemption option for the NCDs and other related matters to enable premature full redemption of the NCDs aggregating Rs. 80 crore.

