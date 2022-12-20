Aditya Birla Capital allots 1 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 1,00,508 equity shares under ESOS on 20 December 2022.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from Rs 24,16,86,50,400 (i.e. 2,41,68,65,040 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,16,96,55,480 (i.e. 2,41,69,65,548 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each).

