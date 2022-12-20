JUST IN
Board of Thermax Cooling Solutions approves merger with Thermax Instrumentation

Capital Market 

On 20 December 2022

The Board of Thermax Cooling Solutions (demerged company) (TCSL) , a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax and Thermax Instrumentation (resulting company) (TIL) has approved the scheme of amalgamation between TCSL and TIL on 20 December 2022.

The scheme will be subject to the approval of the shareholders and creditors of these Companies as well as the approval of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 19:34 IST

