Board of Thermax Cooling Solutions approves merger with Thermax Instrumentation

-
ALSO READ
ABB inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bangalore
Parag Fans & Cooling Systems standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Thermax in spotlight
Thermax and EverEnviro to set up JV to undertake Bio-CNG projects
Board of Sonata Software approves merger of two subsidiaries
-
On 20 December 2022The Board of Thermax Cooling Solutions (demerged company) (TCSL) , a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax and Thermax Instrumentation (resulting company) (TIL) has approved the scheme of amalgamation between TCSL and TIL on 20 December 2022.
The scheme will be subject to the approval of the shareholders and creditors of these Companies as well as the approval of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU