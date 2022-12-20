Hero MotoCorp launches all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve

Hero MotoCorp today launched the all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve.

Equipped with a 200cc 4 Valve Oil Cooled Engine, the modern tourer offers 6% more power and 5% added torque, thereby ensuring a relaxed and stress-free ride all day long at higher speeds.

Thanks to the re-tuned power-torque curve and revised transmission ratio, customers can enjoy every journey. The motorcycle comes loaded with a variety of intelligent assistance systems including best-in-class turn-by-turn navigation, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder that make your journey even safer and more comfortable.

The XPulse 200T 4 Valve is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs 1,25,726*. (*Ex-Showroom, Mumbai)

