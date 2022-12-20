Uno Minda enters into technical license agreement with Asentec, Korea

To design and develop wheel speed sensors in India

Uno Minda has entered into Technical License agreement with Asentec Co (Asentec) of Korea, a leading global supplier of Automotive sensors and actuators, to design, develop, manufacture and market wheel speed sensors in India.

Asentec, a subsidiary of Sejong Industrial, specialises in mobility parts centered on sensors and actuators with manufacturing facilities in Korea, Vietnam and China. Asentec is leading suppliers to OEMs in Korea and international market.

Uno Minda had set up separate division for Automotive Sensors few years back considering the rising demand of the evolving technology in Sensor space. SensQr division has come a long way since its inception with manufacturing of Engine and Exhaust Sensors, Transmission& Suspension Sensors and active safety and comfort sensors among others. The current partnership with Asentec will further strengthen its advance sensors product portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)