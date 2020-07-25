Board of Interglobe Aviation to consider raising of funds

On 30 July 2020

The Board of Interglobe Aviation will meet on 30 July 2020 to consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares, and/or foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), and/or non-convertible debentures, and/or any other eligible instruments or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares, through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, FCCB issuance, or such other permissible mode or combination thereof, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Company's shareholders where applicable and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

