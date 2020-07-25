Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces cessation of ED and CFO

With effect from 25 July 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that V. Ravi, Whole-time Director of the Company, designated as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer shall on completion of his term of office as approved by the Shareholders, cease to hold office as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 25 July, 2020.

