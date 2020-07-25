JUST IN
Business Standard

Zee Entertainment Enterprises enters into SPA for transfer of subsidiary to Mantena Aviation

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has entered into a share purchase agreement on 24 July 2020 with Mantena Aviation LLP (buyer) and Fly-By-Wire International Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (Subsidiary) for transfer of Equity Shares of the Subsidiary in two Tranches and on the terms and conditions mentioned in the SPA.

