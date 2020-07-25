Yes Bank announces cessation of director

With effect from 24 July 2020

Yes Bank has received a letter from Partha Pratim Sengupta, tendering his resignation as a Non-Executive Director, nominated by State Bank of India of the Company.

In his letter, Sengupta has conveyed his appointment as MD&CEO of Indian Overseas Bank as the reason for his resignation.

Accordingly, Sengupta ceases to be Director of the Bank with effect from 24 July 2020.

