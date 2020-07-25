JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces cessation of ED and CFO

Board of Union Bank of India to consider capital plan and opening balance sheet post amalgamation
Business Standard

Yes Bank announces cessation of director

Capital Market 

With effect from 24 July 2020

Yes Bank has received a letter from Partha Pratim Sengupta, tendering his resignation as a Non-Executive Director, nominated by State Bank of India of the Company.

In his letter, Sengupta has conveyed his appointment as MD&CEO of Indian Overseas Bank as the reason for his resignation.

Accordingly, Sengupta ceases to be Director of the Bank with effect from 24 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU