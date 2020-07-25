Oracle Financial Services Software grants 1.72 lakh stock options

Oracle Financial Services Software has granted 172,975 Stock Options named as OFSS Stock Units (OSU) under OFSS Stock Plan 2014 (Plan) to the employees of the Company.

These shall vest as per the vesting schedule and can be exercised over the exercise period as defined in the Plan.

