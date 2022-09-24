Board of Ircon International approves appointment of Govt. Nominee Director

At meeting held on 23 September 2022

The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 23 September 2022 approved the appointment of Ram Prakash (DIN: 09746225) as the Government Nominee (Part-Time Official) Director (Additional Director) on the Board of the Company w.e.f. date of allotment of DIN by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs i.e. 23 September 2022, till he holds the post of Additional Member (RE) and/or Additional Member (Planning), Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier.

