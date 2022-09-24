Ashoka Buildcon update on SPV - Ashoka Highways (Bhandara)

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon executes agreement for road project in Guyana
Bandhan-led consortium to acquire IDFC MF for Rs 4,500 cr
Ashoka Buildcon to divest its entire stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR
Ashoka Buildcon gains after JV emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 611-cr project
Nifty below 17,650; Rupee hits fresh all time low
-
Viva Infrastructure (VIL) has acquired 49% stake (1,27,95,399 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid) held by India Infrastructure Fund (IIF) and the company has acquired One (1) Equity Share of Rs.10/-, held by IDFC in Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) (AHBL / SPV).
This is pursuant to share purchase agreement by the Company and Ashoka Concessions with IIF. Post-acquisition of 49% stake by VIL, Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of the Company along with the Company and VIL hold 2,61,13,062 (100%) shares in AHBL w.e.f. 23 September 2022.
AHBL executes the project awarded by NHAI viz. 'To carry on the business of Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Chattisgarh / Maharashtra Border - Wainganga Bridge Section from Km. 405.000 to Km. 485.000 of NH-6 in the state of Chattisgarh and Maharashtra under NHDP phase IIIA on BOT basis'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU