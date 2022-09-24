Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw honoured with H.K. Firodia Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

For Excellence in Science & Technology

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, has been awarded the H.K. Firodia Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 for Excellence in Science & Technology by the H.K. Firodia Memorial Foundation on the 25th anniversary of the award.

The H.K. Firodia Awards Selection Committee unanimously decided to confer the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ms Mazumdar-Shaw for her monumental contributions as a global leader in biotechnology innovation and entrepreneurship.

