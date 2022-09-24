Suzlon Energy allots 28.42 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

JUST IN
SAT Inds to sell stake in Genext Students
Suzlon Energy has allotted 28,42,14,474 equity shares on conversion of 27,977 US$ denominated Convertible Bonds due 2032 (the Bonds) having a face value of US$ 320 each, which after capitalising interest @ 2.75% per annum accrued on half yearly basis on the Bonds is aggregating to US$ 9,455,285, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.2014,61,74,166 divided into 1007,30,87,083 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 12:21 IST

