Suzlon Energy allots 28.42 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

Suzlon Energy has allotted 28,42,14,474 equity shares on conversion of 27,977 US$ denominated Convertible Bonds due 2032 (the Bonds) having a face value of US$ 320 each, which after capitalising interest @ 2.75% per annum accrued on half yearly basis on the Bonds is aggregating to US$ 9,455,285, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.2014,61,74,166 divided into 1007,30,87,083 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

