Anupam Rasayan receives directive from Gujarat Pollution Control Board

Anupam Rasayan India announced that with respect to the fire incident at its plant in Sachin GIDC, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued directions for closure of the plant.

Further, the company has been directed by GPCB for payment of Rs 1 crore as an interim environmental damage compensation.

