JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Suzlon Energy allots 28.42 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds
Business Standard

Anupam Rasayan receives directive from Gujarat Pollution Control Board

Capital Market 

Anupam Rasayan India announced that with respect to the fire incident at its plant in Sachin GIDC, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued directions for closure of the plant.

Further, the company has been directed by GPCB for payment of Rs 1 crore as an interim environmental damage compensation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU