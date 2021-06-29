Board of ISGEC Heavy Engineering approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 28 June 2021

The Board of ISGEC Heavy Engineering at its meeting held on 28 June 2021 has approved the appointment of Arvind Sagar (DIN: 09210612) as an Additional Independent with effect from 28 June 2021.

The Board also approved the appointment of Kishore Chatnani (DIN: 07805465), Chief Financial Officer as an Additional Director with effect from 28 June 2021.

The Board approved the appointment of Sanjay Gulati (DIN: 05201178), Chief Executive Officer of manufacturing unit of the Company as an Additional Director with effect from 28 June 2021.

The Board noted the resignation of Nina Puri as director of the Company, with effect from 28 June 2021.

