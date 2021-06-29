Dhruv Consultancy Services receives LoI for Solapur Smart Cities Mission project

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) towards the Appointment as Consultant for redesigning of Priority Road of 10.8 kms in Solapur, under Smart Cities Mission vide letter dated 25 June 2021 received by the Company on 28 June 2021.

The estimated Project Cost will be Rs. 20 crore and the Order value will be Rs. 57.60 lakh which shall cover various development works under Smart Cities Mission, in Solapur.

