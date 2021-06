Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Odisha Power Generation Corporation

For Wet FGD-FGC package at 2x660 MW TPPIB Thermal Power Station at Banharpalli

Isgec has received a prestigious order for Wet Limestone Flue Gas Desulphurisation System and Flue Gas Conditioning System Package (FGD-FGC Package) from Odisha Power Generation Corporation for their 2x660 MW TPPIB Thermal Power Station at Banharpalli, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Isgec has Collaboration and Technology Transfer agreement with Babcock Power Environmental Inc., USA for Wet FGD, and it is this advanced technology that will be utilised for this project.

The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation, Commissioning, Startup, and Testing of FGD- FGC Package.

