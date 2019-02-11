Board of ISGEC Heavy Engineering approves interim dividend and sub-division of shares

-
At meeting held on 09 February 2019The Board of ISGEC Heavy Engineering at its meeting held on 09 February 2019 has approved the following -
1. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before 11 March 2019.
2. Sub-division of One Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10 each into Ten Equity Shares of face value Re. 1 each.
