Future Consumer gets reaffirmation in ratings for bank facilities and CP

-
ALSO READ
Future Consumer gets reaffirmation in credit ratings
S E Power gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE
Zen Technologies gets revision in ratings for bank facilities
Bharat Financial Inclusion gets revision in credit ratings for bank facilities
La Opala RG gets revision in credit ratings
-
From CAREFuture Consumer has received reaffirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities and commercial paper of the company from CARE as under -
Long term bank facilities (fund based)- CARE A; Stable
Short term bank facilities (fund based)- CARE A1
Short term bank facilities (non fund based) - CARE A1
Long term bank facilities (term loan) - CARE A; Stable
Commercial paper - CARE A1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU