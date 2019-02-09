JUST IN
Future Consumer gets reaffirmation in ratings for bank facilities and CP

Future Consumer has received reaffirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities and commercial paper of the company from CARE as under -

Long term bank facilities (fund based)- CARE A; Stable
Short term bank facilities (fund based)- CARE A1
Short term bank facilities (non fund based) - CARE A1

Long/ short term bank facilities (fund based) - CARE A; Stable/ CARE A1
Long term bank facilities (term loan) - CARE A; Stable
Commercial paper - CARE A1

