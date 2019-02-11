Aurobindo Pharma completes acquisition of businesses in five European countries

JUST IN
Aurobindo Pharma announced that it has closed the acquisition of Apotex's commercial operations and certain supporting infrastructure in five European countries.

The binding agreement to acquire five of Apotex' European businesses, including infrastructure, personnel, products, certain established trademarks, marketing authorizations and dossier license rights in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands (including the manufacturing facility in Leiden), Spain and Belgium was announced on 14 July 2018.

