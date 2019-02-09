KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) CFO resigns

-
ALSO READ
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 52.68% in the September 2018 quarter
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 82.57% in the June 2018 quarter
Firhad Hakim elected Kolkata mayor
By-poll to elect KMC mayor as councillor peaceful
CPI(M) councillor files appeal against Calcutta HC order on KMC (2nd Amendment) Bill
-
With effect from 31 March 2019KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) announced that Badrinarayan S, Chief Financial Officer has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons and he will continue to render the services as Chief Financial Officer of the company till the closure of business hours on 31 March, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU