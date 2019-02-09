JUST IN
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) CFO resigns

Capital Market 

With effect from 31 March 2019

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) announced that Badrinarayan S, Chief Financial Officer has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons and he will continue to render the services as Chief Financial Officer of the company till the closure of business hours on 31 March, 2019.

