Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit

At meeting held on 09 February 2019The Board of Coastal Corporation at its meeting held on 09 February 2019 has taken note of the Subsidy of an amount of Rs. 7.81 crore sanctioned by the Ministry of Food Processing Industry for establishing a modern sea food processing Unit at P. Dharmavaram, Yelamanchili, Visakhapatnam.
