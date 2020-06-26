JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sundram Fasteners recognized as GM Supplier of the Year

JSW Energy allots 4.26 lakh equity share under ESOP
Business Standard

Board of ITI take note of MoU with Tech Mahindra and licensing agreement with DEBEL & DRDO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 26 June 2020

The Board of ITI at its meeting held on 26 June 2020 has taken note of the following -

(i) Memorandum of Understanding between Tech Mahindra and ITI on electronic manufacturing and business alliance.

(ii) Licensing Agreement with Transfer of Technology between Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and ITI Limited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 17:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU