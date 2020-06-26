Board of ITI take note of MoU with Tech Mahindra and licensing agreement with DEBEL & DRDO

At meeting held on 26 June 2020

The Board of ITI at its meeting held on 26 June 2020 has taken note of the following -

(i) Memorandum of Understanding between Tech Mahindra and ITI on electronic manufacturing and business alliance.

(ii) Licensing Agreement with Transfer of Technology between Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and ITI Limited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)