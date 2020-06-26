TCS named Global Leader for Engineering R&D Services

For 7th consecutive year by Zinnov Zones

Tata Consultancy Services has been named as a Global Leader in the Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services, for the seventh consecutive year.

The report recognized TCS' Leadership in engineering in industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction and heave machinery, consumer electronics, industrial automation, enterprise software, energy and utilities, medical devices, semiconductor, telecommunication and transport industries. TCS was also positioned as a Leader in services such as design and simulation engineering, user experience engineering, platform engineering, and quality assurance engineering.

