Board of J D Orgochem accepts resignation of director

At meeting held on 11 February 2019The Board of J D Orgochem at its meeting held on 11 February 2019 has approved the resignation of Shrikant Krushnakumar Kothari (DIN: 00184811) as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective from closure of business hours on 11 February, 2019 due to his personal commitments and other engagements.
