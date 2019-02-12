L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega order from Sonatrach-Algeria

announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has won mega order from Sonatrach-

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract is to set up three Central Processing (CPF) facilities at: 1. Hassi Ba Hamou and Reg Mouaded Field (6 MMSCMD capacity) 2. Hassi Tidjerane Field (4 MMSCMD capacity) 3. Field (4 MMSCMD capacity)

The three facilities are located close to each other in the Adrar province of

Process facilities include Separation, Compression System, Mercury Removal, Gas Dehydration, Hydrocarbon Dew Point Control and associated Offsite Et Utilities.

The project maximizes modularization, which reduces site construction works and achieves standardization across the fields. All modules will be fabricated in house at Larsen Et Toubro's

The contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis. Bagging this order from reflects confidence of Oil and Gas majors in LTHE's capabilities to execute mega projects for the Oil and Gas processing industry globally.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Engineering Services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

