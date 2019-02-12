L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega order from Sonatrach-Algeria

-
ALSO READ
Algeria's Sonatrach signs $1 billion gas plant deal with Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 37.02% in the December 2018 quarter
PVV Infra receives Works Order from L&T
Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index declines 1.42%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index rises 2.75%
-
Larsen & Toubro announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has won mega order from Sonatrach-Algeria.
The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract is to set up three Central Processing (CPF) facilities at: 1. Hassi Ba Hamou and Reg Mouaded Field (6 MMSCMD capacity) 2. Hassi Tidjerane Field (4 MMSCMD capacity) 3. Tinerkouk Field (4 MMSCMD capacity)
The three facilities are located close to each other in the Adrar province of Algeria.
Process facilities include Separation, Compression System, Mercury Removal, Gas Dehydration, Hydrocarbon Dew Point Control and associated Offsite Et Utilities.
The project maximizes modularization, which reduces site construction works and achieves standardization across the fields. All modules will be fabricated in house at Larsen Et Toubro's manufacturing facilities.
The contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis. Bagging this order from Sonatrach reflects confidence of Oil and Gas majors in LTHE's capabilities to execute mega projects for the Oil and Gas processing industry globally.
Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Engineering Services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU