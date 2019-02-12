Reliance General Insurance Company files DRHP for Rs 200 cr IPO

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Reliance General Insurance Company filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 08 February 2019.

RGICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares by the Company (Equity Shares) aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale by Reliance Capital of upto 7,94,89,821 Equity Shares. The face value of the Equity Shares is Rs 10 per Equity Share.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 10:46 IST

