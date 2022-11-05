Board of Jagran Prakashan approves buyback of shares up to Rs 345 cr

-
At meeting held on 04 November 2022The Board of Jagran Prakashan at its meeting held on 04 November 2022 has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at price of Rs 75 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 345 crore. The company plans to buyback 4.60 crore equity shares representing 17.45% of the existing paid up capital.
