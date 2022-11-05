JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Ports clocks over 200 MMT of cargo volume so far in FY23

PNB Housing Finance announces appointment of nominee director
Business Standard

Board of Jagran Prakashan approves buyback of shares up to Rs 345 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 04 November 2022

The Board of Jagran Prakashan at its meeting held on 04 November 2022 has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at price of Rs 75 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 345 crore. The company plans to buyback 4.60 crore equity shares representing 17.45% of the existing paid up capital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU