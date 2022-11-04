V I P Industries allots 4648 equity shares under ESOP

V I P Industries has allotted 4648 equity shares under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan on 04 November 2022.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,01,540 (Nos.) to 14,16,06,188 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)