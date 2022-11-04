JUST IN
V I P Industries allots 4648 equity shares under ESOP

V I P Industries has allotted 4648 equity shares under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan on 04 November 2022.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,01,540 (Nos.) to 14,16,06,188 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:31 IST

