Board of Jindal Saw appoints directors

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Saw at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has appointed the following directors -

1. Dr. as lndependent for a period of 5 consecutive years as his second term as Independent 9 September, 2019.

2. Ravinder Nath Leekha as independent for a period of 5 consecutive years as his second term as Independent 9th September, 2019.

3. Dr. as Independent for a period of 5 consecutive years as her first term as independent 9th September, 2019.



4. as of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his first term as w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.5. Girish Sharma as of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his first term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)