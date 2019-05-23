Board of Jindal Saw appoints directors

-
At meeting held on 22 May 2019The Board of Jindal Saw at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has appointed the following directors -
1. Dr. Raj Kamal Aggarwal as lndependent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his second term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9 September, 2019.
2. Ravinder Nath Leekha as independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his second term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.
3. Dr. Vinita Jha as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as her first term as independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.
5. Girish Sharma as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his first term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.
