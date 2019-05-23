JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Jindal Saw appoints directors

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Jindal Saw at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has appointed the following directors -

1. Dr. Raj Kamal Aggarwal as lndependent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his second term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9 September, 2019.
2. Ravinder Nath Leekha as independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his second term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.
3. Dr. Vinita Jha as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as her first term as independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.

4. Sanjeev Shankar as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his first term as independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.
5. Girish Sharma as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years as his first term as Independent Director w.e.f. 9th September, 2019.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 10:02 IST

