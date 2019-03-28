Board of JK Lakshmi Cement appoints director

-
ALSO READ
JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 net profit rises 71.7 pc to Rs 14.75 cr
Rajasthan Royals unveil pink jersey for IPL XII
JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit declines 40.97% in the September 2018 quarter
PMAY crosses 63 lakh houses mark, 50 lakh more by mid-2019: Puri
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 down 41% to Rs 7.81 cr
-
At meeting held on 28 March 2019The Board of JK Lakshmi Cement has appointed Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee as an Additional Director in the category of Independent (Woman) Director, for a Term of three consecutive years w. e.f. 28 March 2019, subject to requisite approval of the Members at the next following Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU