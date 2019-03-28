JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of JK Lakshmi Cement appoints director

At meeting held on 28 March 2019

The Board of JK Lakshmi Cement has appointed Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee as an Additional Director in the category of Independent (Woman) Director, for a Term of three consecutive years w. e.f. 28 March 2019, subject to requisite approval of the Members at the next following Annual General Meeting of the Company.

First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 14:34 IST

