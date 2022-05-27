Board of JSW Steel approves scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 27 May 2022

The Board of JSW Steel , Creixent Special Steels (CSSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products (JISPL) at their respective meeting held today have approved a scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation of JISPL and CSSL with and into JSW Steel.

CSSL is a joint venture between JSW Steel and AION Investments Private II and is in the business of trading in steel and steel products and holding investments.

JISPL (formerly Monnet Ispat & Energy) is a special steel products manufacturer catering to seamless pipe, automobile, and high speed rail industries. It has a crude steel manufacturing capacity of 1.2 MTPA at its integrated steel plant in Raigarh and its plant at Raipur.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)